Armstrong's Confirmation Vote Delayed In Senate Committee

Dr. John Armstrong's future as Florida's Surgeon General is in doubt after the Senate's Ethics and Election Committee temporarily postponed his confirmation vote for a second time.

Sen. Garrett Richter said Tuesday he'll ask Senate President Andy Gardiner to convene the committee for at least one more meeting. He must approve any committee meetings over session's final 10 days.

Gov. Rick Scott and state health care groups pledged support for Armstrong on Monday, but many believe he doesn't have the votes.

Armstrong and the Department of Health have come under fire for many issues, including implementation of medical marijuana, cutbacks to county health departments and the rise in HIV cases, particularly in South Florida.

Armstrong's 3-year tenure as surgeon general will end if he's not confirmed by March 11.