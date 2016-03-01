© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Armstrong's Confirmation Vote Delayed In Senate Committee

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published March 1, 2016 at 11:38 AM EST
armstrong_cropped.jpg
Florida Department of Health

Dr. John Armstrong's future as Florida's Surgeon General is in doubt after the Senate's Ethics and Election Committee temporarily postponed his confirmation vote for a second time.

Sen. Garrett Richter said Tuesday he'll ask Senate President Andy Gardiner to convene the committee for at least one more meeting. He must approve any committee meetings over session's final 10 days.

Gov. Rick Scott and state health care groups pledged support for Armstrong on Monday, but many believe he doesn't have the votes.

Armstrong and the Department of Health have come under fire for many issues, including implementation of medical marijuana, cutbacks to county health departments and the rise in HIV cases, particularly in South Florida.

Armstrong's 3-year tenure as surgeon general will end if he's not confirmed by March 11.

Tags

HNF StoriesDr. John ArmstrongJohn ArmstrongState Surgeon General John Armstrongsurgeon generalFlorida Department of Health
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content