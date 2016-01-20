Bill Would Require Stricter Standards For Abortion Clinics

Abortion clinics would have to meet strict new licensing requirements under a bill being considered by the Florida Legislature.

House Bill 233 passed on a party-line vote in its first of three House committee hearings Tuesday. It requires clinics that offer second-trimester abortions to meet the same building code standards as hospitals and ambulatory surgery clinics.

Advocates say it's aimed at protecting women's health and safety, but opponents say it's simply an attempt to put abortion clinics out of business by imposing burdensome government regulations. Spokesmen for Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union said a similar law passed in Texas is being challenged before the U.S. Supreme Court, and passing this one will only result in unnecessary and costly litigation.