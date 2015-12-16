HealthCare.gov Enrollment Deadline Extended To Thursday

The Obama administration said consumers will have extra time to sign up for HealthCare.gov coverage that takes effect Jan. 1.

Kevin Counihan, CEO of HealthCare.gov made the announcement Tuesday night, citing "unprecedented" consumer demand.

The new deadline is Thursday, Dec. 17, at 11:59 Pacific time. The original deadline for coverage effective at the start of the year had been midnight Tuesday, Pacific time.

HealthCare.gov is the online portal to subsidized private health insurance in 38 states. Some states running their own websites, including New York and Minnesota, have also announced extensions.

The final deadline to sign up for 2016 coverage and avoid rising fines for being uninsured is Jan. 31.

President Barack Obama's health care law offers subsidized private insurance to people who don't have job-based coverage.