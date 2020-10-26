-
A pitcher on the Florida Marlins team that won the 2003 World Series has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for taking part in an…
A former NFL and University of Florida football player has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison for a health care fraud scheme that prosecutors say…
A South Florida doctor accused of falsely diagnosing hundreds of patients as part of a Medicare fraud scheme has pleaded guilty.The U.S. Attorney's Office…
One of the nation’s largest drug testing laboratories will pay $256 million to settle allegations it over-billed the U.S. government for urine drug tests.…
A Miami doctor is facing two federal fraud conspiracy charges for his alleged role in a $20 million Medicare fraud scheme run by a health care company.Dr.…
The former chief operating officer for the Hollywood Pavilion psychiatric hospital was sentenced to six years in federal prison for his role in a $67…
A Tampa man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for his part in a $28.3 Medicare fraud scheme, the Tampa Bay Business Journal reports. In his guilty…
A lawsuit filed against Tampa’s Laser Spine Institute alleges the center offered illegal incentives to entice patients to have surgery there, Bloomberg…
The government’s own watchdogs tried to hack into HealthCare.gov earlier this year and found what they termed a critical vulnerability — but also came…
A Miami man has been added to federal health officials' list of most wanted fugitives.Sandy De La Fe was indicted last year on charges of conspiracy to…