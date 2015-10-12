Economist: FL Health Care Costs Going Up

Tallahassee lawmakers got a hard pill to swallow Thursday.

The Senate Appropriations Committee held a hearing on state health care costs.

Amy Baker from the Office of Economic and Demographic Research told the politicians that health care costs are rising, and they just have to live with it:

“The bad news for you as payers, there’s very limited things you can do to change that other than recognize it’s coming and prepare for it in advance,” she said.

Baker suggested managed care might keep costs from growing at an even faster pace, but health care prices will continue to rise.

“In terms of grand solutions I’m not sure there’s a lot out there for that,” she said.

