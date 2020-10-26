-
The Senate is moving forward with certificate of need repeal. But some call the move a dramatic shift that reneges on weeks of work. The plan to scrap...
State workers will be in line for pay raises, although the plan is coupled with major changes in the state pension fund and employee health insurance,…
Tallahassee lawmakers got a hard pill to swallow Thursday.The Senate Appropriations Committee held a hearing on state health care costs.Amy Baker from the…
A Senate committee tore into a high-ranking official from Gov. Rick Scott's administration Tuesday in a sign of mounting frustration with the governor's…
There are a couple of hard-fought Medicaid issues that have nothing to do with expansion under the Affordable Care Act. One of them is a change in the way…