© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Valencia College Asks Judge To Drop Transvaginal Lawsuit

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published September 15, 2015 at 8:55 AM EDT
valencia.jpg
WMFE
Valencia College is asking a judge to drop the lawsuit against its ultrasound technicians program.

Valencia College is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit against its ultrasound technician program. Three students claim they were “browbeaten” into volunteering for transvaginal ultrasounds and are seeking damages.

Valencia College has responded, saying the lawsuit inappropriately sexualizes the volunteer practice. The college says the suit should be dismissed because the students quit the program before anything happened, and because the students signed releases.

A lawyer for the women suing the college didn’t respond to a request for comment. Valencia College no longer allows students to volunteer for transvaginal ultrasounds.

The college is also asking a judge to award them legal costs.

WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Tags

HNF StoriesValencia Collegetransvaginal lawsuit
Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
See stories by Abe Aboraya
Related Content