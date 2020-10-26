-
Florida Hospital is pledging $1.5 million toward a new downtown Orlando university campus.The campus will serve 7,700 University of Central Florida and…
-
A Florida judge has dismissed a civil case against Valencia College’s ultrasound technician program. Three students alleged they were “browbeaten” to…
-
Valencia College is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit against its ultrasound technician program. Three students claim they were “browbeaten” into…
-
New documents obtained by 90.7 News show a new side to Valencia’s transvaginal lawsuit case.Three students are alleging that Valencia violated their…
-
A lawsuit against Valencia College’s medical sonography program has been expanded. A third unnamed student joined the suit in an amended complaint filed…
-
A Florida community college says it will no longer have ultrasound technician students practice an invasive vaginal procedure on each other after two of…
-
Two Valencia College students in Orlando have filed a lawsuit alleging students were "browbeat" into having pelvic ultrasounds performed on them. Valencia…