FL Regulators OK 2016 Marketplace Rates

The monthly premiums for many of the plans sold on the federal health insurance marketplace will be increasing for Floridians in 2016, according to the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation.

A table from OIR shows the average approved rate changes for plans available on HealthCare.gov range from a decrease of 9.7 percent to an increase of 16.4 percent.

The document notes that "this information has not been reviewed or finalized by the Department of Health & Human Services; therefore, it is subject to change."

The rates released Wednesday by OIR note that Aetna requested a 21 percent increase for plans sold in 2016, but Florida insurance regulators only approved 14 percent, while Coventry requested a 16 percent hike and was approved for 8 percent.

"You don't only want to look at the rate of increase because what we are looking at is the actual dollar amount that each individual is going to be paying rather than the average of an entire state," said Dena Mendelsohn, a staff attorney for Consumers Union, the advocacy and policy division of Consumer Reports.

Not all companies have plans available in all Florida counties. Open enrollment on HealthCare.gov starts Nov. 1.



Florida led the nation in enrollment for 2015 plans.