No Injuries After Shots Fired At UF Campus

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published July 28, 2015 at 8:41 AM EDT
Clay-Allen-Shanks--Sara-Elizabeth-Gooden.jpg
Alachua County Jail
Clay Allen Shanks, left, and Sara Elizabeth Gooden

Two Gainesville residents face multiple charges following an argument that escalated into gunshots being fired outside a University of Florida dormitory.

University police Maj. Brad Barber told The Gainesville Sun an argument broke out as people were leaving a bar.

Barber says 25-year-old Clay Allen Shanks is accused of punching someone in the jaw before the two groups separated. He pulled a gun from a purse held by his 21-year-old girlfriend Sara Elizabeth Gooden and fired once into the ground of the Murphree Hall parking lot.

Gooden got into a car with her friend and was arrested a short time later. Shanks was arrested by Gainesville police.

They remain in the Alachua County Jail. It’s not known whether they’ve hired lawyers.

No one was injured in the shooting.

