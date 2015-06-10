Feds: No Need For Mediation In Scott’s Lawsuit

The Obama administration says there’s no need for a judge to order mediation as Gov. Rick Scott requested because they’ve been engaged in ongoing discussions with Florida.

In court documents filed Tuesday, federal health officials said they talked with Florida as recently as Monday and that the discussions are ongoing and have been productive. The Obama administration also said there is no basis for mediation because their administration has already been clear on the core issue of the lawsuit.

Scott is suing the administration, alleging they are withholding federal hospital funds because Florida won’t expand Medicaid. The administration wants Florida to expand Medicaid, but says it will not deny the funds based on the state’s Medicaid decision. The Florida House strongly rejected a Medicaid expansion compromise bill from the Senate during a special session Friday.

The administration has temporarily agreed to extend t he funds for two more years but at a much lower price.