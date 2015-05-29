Opponents Of Abortion Waiting Period Bill Urge Gov. Scott To Use Veto Pen

Credit Florida Planned Parenthood Alliance's facebook

There’s a campaign underway urging Governor Rick Scott to veto a controversial abortion bill now delivered to his desk requiring a woman wait 24 hours before having an abortion.

While supporters say this bill gives women time to make a decision she won’t regret after meeting with a doctor, opponents call the bill unnecessary.

“They postpone access to a medical procedure, even when a woman is already received state mandated counseling and made a deliberate and fully informed decision,” said Laura Goodhue, Executive Director of Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates.

They campaigned against this bill since session, and Goodhue says they’re now engaging in a “veto campaign” asking people to call Governor Scott.

“And, actually we just sent a letter from Planned Parenthood asking Governor Scott to meet with our medical experts and our doctors to discuss this bill 24 hours before he signs it, since the legislation would require a 24-hour delay for a patient to receive a medical procedure. We thought it would only be appropriate that the Governor meet with physicians, and no legislators, to discuss this very important issue,” she added.

The Governor has until June 10 th to sign, veto, or just let the measure become law without his signature.

For more news updates, follow Sascha Cordner on Twitter: @SaschaCordner .

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.