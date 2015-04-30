Legislature Passes Revenge Porn Illegal Bill

It will be illegal to post sexually explicit photos and videos of exes on websites without their consent under a bill going to Gov. Rick Scott.

The Senate passed a bill Wednesday on a 38-2 vote to outlaw revenge porn. The Senate accepted a weaker version of the bill they originally passed because the House changed it and then ended their session three days early. The original bill would have applied to any electronic dissemination, such as email.

The measure (SB 538) takes aim at people who get back at exes by posting images they took during better times and were meant to remain private.

A first offense would be a first-degree misdemeanor. A second violation would be a third-degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.