Guns In Schools Senate Bill Dies

A bill that would have allowed designated individuals to carry guns in Florida public schools for security appears to be dead for this session.

Sen. John Legg, R-Trinity and chairman of the Senate education committee, said today he’s sure the legislation (SB 180) can’t pass the Senate after his committee postponed it a second time.

A companion bill still could pass in the House, but Legg said it would violate what he called the culture of the Senate for senators to take it up after his committee’s action.

The bill would allow school superintendents to designate school employees or volunteers who are current or former military members or law officers and have concealed weapons permits to receive special training and carry weapons for security in public schools.