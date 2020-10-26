guns in schools

-
The Florida Department of Education was unable to confirm an independent survey that found seven of the state’s 67 school districts have approved or would…
The commission that's directing the Florida Legislature's response to the Parkland shooting will recommend that public school teachers be allowed to be...
President Donald Trump's proposal to arm teachers in the wake of the Parkland school shooting has met with opposition from many teachers and students, but…
Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran says the state’s pending school marshal program is the “first-of-its kind” in the nation. And the Congressman...
The Legislature’s new plan to arm school employees as a last line of defense to an active shooter might never get tested in Florida’s biggest school...
Designated people would be allowed to carry concealed firearms on school grounds under a bill added to the agenda of a Senate Judiciary Committee...
A Florida lawmaker is trying to revive a gun bill that has already failed to pass twice during the 2018 legislative session.
Floridians with concealed-weapons licenses would be allowed to pack heat while at private schools located on the property of religious institutions, under…
After several Duval students were caught with guns at school over the last two weeks, the School Board and the superintendent said Tuesday they’re...
A proposal that would allow people with concealed-weapons licenses to pack heat while hitting the books on college and university campuses notched it...