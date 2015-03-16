© 2020 Health News Florida
Nursing Home Challenge Deadline Today

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published March 16, 2015 at 9:24 AM EDT
Older hand holding another hand
Monday is the deadline for companies to appeal decisions on who can build Florida's first new nursing homes in 14 years.

When Florida approved the building of 2,600 new nursing home beds last month, it denied one application for each it approved.

Today is the final day to appeal those decisions before a judge.

Florida approved 900 nursing homes beds less than what the state needed. That difference could be the basis for legal challenges doling out which companies are allowed to build Florida’s first new nursing home beds since 2001.

The competition to build was tough, and nursing home advocate Brian Lee said the nursing homes approved are two and a half times more expensive than the national average.

“Buildings can look really nice, but it’s all about the quality of care and the staff they hire,” Lee said. “Because look, if they build a $200,000-plus per bed nursing home and yet they fail to hire enough staff to care for the residents, what’s the point?”

An Orlando nursing home was the largest approved, while a Miami nursing home was the most expensive.

Legal challenges could delay when new nursing homes are ready for patients, expected in 2017.

-- Reporter Abe Aboraya is part of WMFE in Orlando. Health News Florida receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
