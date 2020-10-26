-
The Trump administration has withdrawn a proposed rule that Florida health care providers were dreading and that was once described by a top state…
-
The federal government on Monday released guidelines states could follow to reopen long-term care facilities to visitors.In the guidelines, which have no…
-
Lawyers representing the families of people who died of COVID-19 have put nursing homes on notice that they plan to sue.
-
Florida is reporting that more than 650 patients have died from the coronavirus at the state's nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
-
Deaths at long-term care facilities account for more than a quarter of the more than 1,000 people in Florida who have died from COVID-19. After weeks of...
-
The state Agency for Health Care Administration faces a legal challenge because of decisions about the addition of a nursing home in Northwest…
-
Defense attorneys said Sunday that arrests are expected shortly in the case of a Florida nursing home where 12 patients died after its air conditioning…
-
In a ruling focused on the role of health-care surrogates, a South Florida appeals court Wednesday rejected a nursing home’s argument that a lawsuit…
-
Florida’s nursing homes may be allowed to pare the amount of nursing care they are required to provide elderly residents under legislation that started…
-
Authorities say a fire broke out in a South Florida nursing home, injuring two residents and a staff member.The SunSentinel reports more than 100 people…