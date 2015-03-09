© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Opioid Addiction

Lawmakers Look to Drug Antagonist To Halt Overdoses

Health News Florida | By The News Service of Florida
Published March 9, 2015 at 2:00 PM EDT
PrescriptionDrugsMGN0205.jpg
MGN Online

  House and Senate committees this week backed proposals aimed at helping stop potential drug overdoses.

The proposals (HB 751 and SB 758) would allow prescriptions to be written for a type of drug known as an "opioid antagonist." Opioid antagonists can be injected to halt potentially fatal overdoses of drugs such as heroin.

Under the bills, prescriptions could be written to patients or caregivers, who could administer the opioid antagonists during emergency situations.

The House Health Quality Subcommittee this week unanimously approved the House version of the bill, which is co-sponsored by Rep. Julio Gonzalez, R-Venice, and Rep. Ronald "Doc" Renuart, R-Ponte Vedra Beach. Both of the House sponsors are physicians.

Gonzalez called the proposal a "life saving measure."

Meanwhile, the Senate Health Policy Committee unanimously approved the similar SB 758, sponsored by Sen. Greg Evers, R-Baker.

Tags

Opioid Addictiondrug overdoseHouse Health Quality Subcommitteeopioidopioid antagonist
Related Content