© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Burwell to FL Leaders: Let's Talk

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published December 9, 2014 at 9:00 PM EST
Sylvia_Burwell_(2).jpg
Abe Aboraya
/
Health News Florida
Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell spoke Tuesday in Orlando.

If Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell has a chance, she wants to talk with Florida leaders about expanding Medicaid in Florida.

Burwell was at Florida Hospital in Orlando Tuesday promoting open enrollment on the federal HealthCare.gov insurance exchange.  

She said in an interview with Health News Florida that she’s trying to understand why Florida’s legislature has decided to not expand the government health coverage for the poor. She said she’s open to talking about Medicaid expansion with legislative leaders and Governor Rick Scott.

“I’m always open to any and all conversations and happy to have those,” said Burwell. “I want to do it in a way that’s respectful of what the leadership here in Florida would like.”

The secretary also discussed the pending U.S. Supreme Court challenge to the Affordable Care Act that questions whether Floridians and residents of dozens of other states are eligible to receive subsidies to cover monthly premiums on their health plans.

“We don’t believe that people in New York should get the subsidies and people in Florida should not,” she said. “The Congress did not intend that when they passed the law. So right now, there’s no change. People should come in and get those subsides and benefit from that affordability.”

The Supreme Court is expected to hear the case in March, weeks after the 2015 open enrollment period ends. Burwell and other advocates are encouraging people to sign up for coverage, as a court decision will not be decided.

-- Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya is part of WMFE in Orlando. Contact him at (407) 273-2300 x 183, on Twitter @AbeAboraya, or email at aaboraya@wmfe.org. Health News Florida receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Tags

HNF StoriesUnderstanding ObamacareHealth and Human Services Secretary Sylvia BurwellMedicaid expansion
Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
See stories by Abe Aboraya
Related Content