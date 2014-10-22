© 2020 Health News Florida
HNF Stories

Poynter to Host African Journalists After USF Cancels

Health News Florida | By Lottie Watts
Published October 22, 2014 at 9:43 AM EDT
PoynterBldgFrontCloseSM.jpg
The Poynter Institute

The Poynter Institute in St. Petersburg will host a group of African journalists after their original hosts, the University of South Florida St. Petersburg's Department of Journalism and Media Studies, canceled over concerns of the spread of the Ebola virus. 

The visit is part of the Edward R. Murrow Program for Journalists, which brings 100 international journalists to the United States each year. 

Following concerns from faculty, staff and students, USFSP administrators canceled the visit. Now, the journalists will be hosted across the street from the USFSP campus at Poynter.

“Poynter has a long history and tradition of inclusion, it has a long history of training journalists, both here and abroad, and I think in that spirit, it’s something we can and should do at Poynter,” president Tim Franklin said in a news release

Poynter will host the international journalists Oct. 31 through Nov. 4.  

