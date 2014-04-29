'EpiPen' Bill Headed to Scott

A bill that would increase access to epinephrine auto-injectors used for treating allergic reactions is headed to Florida Gov. Rick Scott's desk.

The measure allows businesses to stock and administer epinephrine auto-injectors, also known as EpiPens, to someone experiencing a life-threatening allergic reaction.

The measure passed in the Florida House unanimously last week; it passed in the Florida Senate unanimously Tuesday.

Leyla Aponte, a Tampa mom and physician, has a 7-year-old with food allergies. She said it's very important to have access to EpiPens.

"I have actually like three or four right now. I have one in my purse, there's one at school, there's one in the car, there's really one wherever my son is," Aponte said. "Anaphylactic shock can happen at anytime and you have to be prepared."

Restaurants, camps and theme parks are among the businesses that would be allowed to maintain a supply of epinephrine auto-injectors.

The measure provides "civil liability immunity protections" for the prescribers, pharmacists and people who stock and administer the epinephrine auto-injectors.

The Centers for Disease Control says food allergies are a growing public health concern.