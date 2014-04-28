House OKs Guns for School Officials

The Florida House has passed legislation that would allow trained officials to carry guns in schools.

The bill (HB 753), sponsored by Sarasota Republican Greg Steube, passed 71-44.

This issue has been argued nationwide since school shootings at Connecticut's Sandy Hook Elementary, Virginia Tech University, Columbine High School in Colorado and others. One side believes armed officials are better equipped to handle emergency situations. The other argues that more guns in schools increases the odds of something happening.

Supporters stressed that each school district has the choice whether to implement the legislation.

Officials must be former or current law enforcement officers or former or current military officers. They must pass a background screening, possess a concealed weapon license and annually participate in active shooter training and firearm proficiency training.