© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

House OKs Guns for School Officials

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published April 28, 2014 at 2:37 PM EDT
hand_gun.jpg

The Florida House has passed legislation that would allow trained officials to carry guns in schools.

The bill (HB 753), sponsored by Sarasota Republican Greg Steube, passed 71-44.

This issue has been argued nationwide since school shootings at Connecticut's Sandy Hook Elementary, Virginia Tech University, Columbine High School in Colorado and others. One side believes armed officials are better equipped to handle emergency situations. The other argues that more guns in schools increases the odds of something happening.

Supporters stressed that each school district has the choice whether to implement the legislation.

Officials must be former or current law enforcement officers or former or current military officers. They must pass a background screening, possess a concealed weapon license and annually participate in active shooter training and firearm proficiency training.

Tags

HNF Storiesgun safeschool shootingsFlorida Legislature
Related Content