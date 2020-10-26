school shootings

-
Nearly two years after the mass shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Florida senators on Monday started moving forward with…
The state commission investigating the Parkland shooting is wrapping up a second report that outlines more school safety recommendations. It’ll be sent...
New state policies born out of the Parkland school shooting have drawn the scrutiny of two national nonprofit research organizations, which have argued...
The Miami-Dade County Public Schools police force has investigated two dozen threats against schools and arrested six people in connection with those...
After a former student killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year, Florida public school children are being watched more closely.
The Florida Department of Education was unable to confirm an independent survey that found seven of the state’s 67 school districts have approved or would…
Parents whose children were killed or wounded during last year's Parkland high school massacre asked the Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday to rule that...
The chairman of a state school safety commission says the panel will take a close look at contracts public schools have in place to train school…
In a final pitch to a Senate special master, former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel’s lawyer is insisting that the suspended law enforcement officer...
Florida schools are reopening for a new academic year. With the new year, comes new changes, including a new rule that Florida public schools are now...