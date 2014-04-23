Nursing Home Bill Heads to Governor

Litigants filing a case against a nursing home would be limited in whom they can name as defendants under a bill that passed the House.

Parties that are not involved in the direct decision-making for the operation of a facility named in a legal action could not be named as defendants under Senate Bill 670.

The bill passed the House with a 109-7 vote Wednesday. Supporters say the bill is aimed at Tampa lawyer James Wilkes, who has built a successful business suing nursing homes.

The measure has succeeded with an unlikely alliance of the plaintiff's lawyers, the Florida Health Care Association and the AARP.

The bill will now go to Gov. Rick Scott for consideration.