© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Abortion Bill Would Change Threshold

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published March 28, 2014 at 8:54 AM EDT

A House committee has approved a measure that would amend state abortion law, making the ability of a fetus to survive outside the womb through standard medical care the threshold for termination.

The bill (HB 1047) passed the House Health and Human Services Committee by a 12-5 vote on Thursday.

Current Florida law uses the third trimester threshold to prohibit abortion, making anything after the 24th week of pregnancy illegal.

The pending legislation swaps out the trimester for viability and alters exception standards, including a provision that expressly excludes psychological conditions as an exception.

Tags

HNF StoriesAbortionabortion debateFlorida Legislature
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content