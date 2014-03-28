Abortion Bill Would Change Threshold

A House committee has approved a measure that would amend state abortion law, making the ability of a fetus to survive outside the womb through standard medical care the threshold for termination.

The bill (HB 1047) passed the House Health and Human Services Committee by a 12-5 vote on Thursday.

Current Florida law uses the third trimester threshold to prohibit abortion, making anything after the 24th week of pregnancy illegal.

The pending legislation swaps out the trimester for viability and alters exception standards, including a provision that expressly excludes psychological conditions as an exception.