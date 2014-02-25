Share Your Obamacare Questions

© 2020 Health News Florida
Health News Florida | By Lottie Watts
Published February 25, 2014 at 7:24 PM EST
Linda Fleming, an attorney with Carlton Fields Jorden Burt, will be helping us answer the questions you still have about the Affordable Care Act.
Health News Florida Carol Gentry will be helping us answer the questions you still have about the Affordable Care Act.
In August, we asked experts your questions about the Affordable Care Act. We're planning a show in March to answer the questions you might still have.
As the deadline for getting health insurance nears, you might have some questions about how the Affordable Care Act affects you.

Well, here's your chance to ask.

We want to help sort out all of these changes resulting triggered by Obamacare, especially the looming March 31 deadline that nearly all Americans get coverage.

On an upcoming episode of Florida Matters on WUSF, we will ask a panel of experts to give practical answers to the questions important to you and your family.

Our expert panel includes Health News Florida editor Carol Gentry, health law attorney Linda Fleming of Carlton Fields Jorden Burt and Jodi Ray, program director of Florida Covering Kids & Families, a Tampa-based group overseeing insurance enrollment across the state.

Remember, the questions will come from you. Share your question by email (floridamatters@wusf.org), or call and leave us a message: 813-974-8652. You also can reach out to us on Twitter: @HealthNewsFL.

We're listening.

