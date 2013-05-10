Miles for Moffitt Steps Off Saturday

Between 6,500 and 7,000 runners and walkers are expected to trek through the USF Tampa campus Saturday morning for the PNC Bank Miles for Moffitt.

The event has raised over $1 million since it was launched in 2006. Organizers hope to raise another $300,000 this year.

Race president Karen Dalton says Miles for Moffitt is unusual in that every dollar of participants' registration fees goes directly to cancer research.

"One of the reasons we're able to say that is because, of course, of our incredible sponsors who pay for the race so that we can let all our participants know that they can contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer, which is the mission of Moffitt Cancer Center."

http://youtu.be/T_84ngFyu8E

Dalton admits that attendance is expected to be down slightly from last year's event. She says that may be due to a combination of higher registration fees and concerns raised by the bombing of the Boston Marathon earlier this year. As a result of those events, there will be increased security at the event. According to Miles for Moffitt's website,

As a convenience for you and others, also in response to recent events, we have adjusted the security for this year. The precautions being taken are planned so as not to interfere with the race. We coordinate closely with USF PD and our volunteers to ensure this is a fun and safe event for all attendees. Please minimize personal belongings that you bring to the race.

Evan Longoria from the Tampa Bay Rays is expected to be in attendance.

Races start at 7:30 Saturday morning with a 5 mile run. It'll be followed by a 5K run, 5 mile and 5K walk, a one mile fun run/walk, and a kids dash, where children will run with the Rays' mascot, Raymond.

After the races, there will also be a tribute ceremony to honor cancer survivors.

Copyright 2013 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7