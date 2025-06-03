Miami-Dade School District launches mental health program with Kevin Love Fund

The Miami-Dade School District has launched a new mental health and wellness program.

In partnership with the district, the free program is spearheaded by the mental health advocacy nonprofit, the Kevin Love Fund, founded by Miami Heat player Kevin Love.

Mental health professionals designed the program to provide students with a deeper understanding of mental health, reduce stigma and build a culture of support within schools.

In a statement, Love said his own mental health challenges motivated him to reach Miami youth who may be confronting similar struggles.



Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media