A new Alzheimer's test and salmonella in poultry are among May's top health headlines
Our panel of medical experts – Dr. Joseph Drazkowski, infectious disease scientist Chad Neilsen and Dr. Jennifer Cowart – discusses the month's biggest health care stories.
"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.
On this episode, a panel of medical experts discusses the biggest health headlines of the past month.
Guests:
- Dr. Joseph Drazkowski, a neurologist at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine in Arizona.
- Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention and control at Nemours Children's Health in Florida.
- Dr. Jennifer Cowart, internist at Mayo Clinic in Florida.
The topics they'll review:
- The FDA approves the first blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer's disease.
- Measles cases continue to climb as Americans gear up for summer travel.
- Cancer rates in people under 50 have risen nearly 80% over the past three decades.
- Over 100 cases of salmonella have been linked to backyard poultry flocks.
- A report finds immediate access to test results and health records can be both empowering and traumatic for some patients.
- Musicians Michael Bolton and Billy Joel place the spotlight on brain disease.
The host is Dr. Joe Servin, a Jacksonville neurologist.
Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.
Click here for previous episodes of "What's Health Got to Do With It?"
