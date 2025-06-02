A new Alzheimer's test and salmonella in poultry are among May's top health headlines

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, a panel of medical experts discusses the biggest health headlines of the past month.

Guests:

Dr. Joseph Drazkowski, a neurologist at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine in Arizona.

Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention and control at Nemours Children's Health in Florida.

Dr. Jennifer Cowart, internist at Mayo Clinic in Florida.



The topics they'll review:



The FDA approves the first blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer's disease.

Measles cases continue to climb as Americans gear up for summer travel.

Cancer rates in people under 50 have risen nearly 80% over the past three decades.

Over 100 cases of salmonella have been linked to backyard poultry flocks.

A report finds immediate access to test results and health records can be both empowering and traumatic for some patients.

Musicians Michael Bolton and Billy Joel place the spotlight on brain disease.

The host is Dr. Joe Servin, a Jacksonville neurologist.

