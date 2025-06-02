© 2022 Health News Florida



A new Alzheimer's test and salmonella in poultry are among May's top health headlines

WJCT News | By Stacey Bennett
Published June 2, 2025 at 11:37 PM EDT
Stacey Bennett
From left, Dr. Joseph Drazkowski, neurologist at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine in Arizona; Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention and control at Nemours Children's Health in Florida; Dr. Jennifer Cowart, internist at Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Our panel of medical experts – Dr. Joseph Drazkowski, infectious disease scientist Chad Neilsen and Dr. Jennifer Cowart – discusses the month's biggest health care stories.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, a panel of medical experts discusses the biggest health headlines of the past month.

Guests:

  • Dr. Joseph Drazkowski, a neurologist at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine in Arizona.
  • Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention and control at Nemours Children's Health in Florida.
  • Dr. Jennifer Cowart, internist at Mayo Clinic in Florida.

The topics they'll review:

  • The FDA approves the first blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer's disease. 
  • Measles cases continue to climb as Americans gear up for summer travel.
  • Cancer rates in people under 50 have risen nearly 80% over the past three decades.
  • Over 100 cases of salmonella have been linked to backyard poultry flocks.
  • A report finds immediate access to test results and health records can be both empowering and traumatic for some patients. 
  • Musicians Michael Bolton and Billy Joel place the spotlight on brain disease.

The host is Dr. Joe Servin, a Jacksonville neurologist.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Click here  for previous episodes of "What's Health Got to Do With It?"

