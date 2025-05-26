From cataracts to throat cancer, how to protect your vital senses

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, we bring you a conversation about medical issues that hide in plain sight.

Program host Dr. Joe Sirven, a Jacksonville neurologist, looks at common vision issues and how to care for aging eyes.

Guest Dr. Rudrani Banik, a neuro-ophthalmologist and author of "Beyond Carrots," discusses what foods should be eaten to promote eye health and how vision issues can be indicators of other systemic diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure.

In our second block, we hear about a patient receiving a cancer diagnosis after seeking treatment for a hoarse voice and sore throat.

Sirven talks with otolaryngology surgeon Dr. Russell Smith about the early warning signs of head and neck cancers, lifestyle habits that decrease the risk of developing laryngeal or oropharyngeal cancer and treatment options.

Smith is a head and neck surgeon and ENT specialist affiliated with HCA Florida in Jacksonville.

