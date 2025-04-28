© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bad cholesterol, brain food and the fertility rate are top topics in April's health headlines

WJCT News | By Stacey Bennett
Published April 28, 2025 at 11:32 PM EDT
From left, Dr. Donna G. Ivery, Dr. Amy Hessler and Dr. Dacre Knight.
Stacey Bennett
/
WJCT
Dr. Donna G. Ivery, Dr. Amy Hessler and Dr. Dacre Knight make up the guest panel on "What's Health Got to Do With It" for a review of the April 2025 top health care headlines.

Our panel of medical experts – Dr. Donna G. Ivery, Dr. Amy Hessler and Dr. Dacre Knight – discusses April's biggest health care stories.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, a panel of medical experts discusses the biggest health headlines of the month:

The topics they'll review:

  • A one-dose drug shows promise in reducing "bad" cholesterol.
  • For the first time in 30 years, the FDA approved an antibiotic to treat urinary tract infections. 
  • A new study finds the shingles vaccine may lower dementia risk. 
  • A new blood pressure medication is effective in treating people with hypertension. 
  • People may not be getting enough of a brain boosting nutrient found in eggs and liver. 
  • A recently released report shows an influx in women over 40 giving birth. 

The host is Dr. Joe Servin, a Jacksonville neurologist.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Click here  for previous episodes of "What's Health Got to Do With It?"

Copyright 2025 WJCT News

Tags
Health News Florida What's Health Got to Do With It?
Stacey Bennett