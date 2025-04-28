Bad cholesterol, brain food and the fertility rate are top topics in April's health headlines

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, a panel of medical experts discusses the biggest health headlines of the month:

The topics they'll review:



A one-dose drug shows promise in reducing "bad" cholesterol.

For the first time in 30 years, the FDA approved an antibiotic to treat urinary tract infections.

A new study finds the shingles vaccine may lower dementia risk.

A new blood pressure medication is effective in treating people with hypertension.

People may not be getting enough of a brain boosting nutrient found in eggs and liver.

A recently released report shows an influx in women over 40 giving birth.

The host is Dr. Joe Servin, a Jacksonville neurologist.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

