Bad cholesterol, brain food and the fertility rate are top topics in April's health headlines
Our panel of medical experts – Dr. Donna G. Ivery, Dr. Amy Hessler and Dr. Dacre Knight – discusses April's biggest health care stories.
"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.
On this episode, a panel of medical experts discusses the biggest health headlines of the month:
- Dr. Donna G. Ivery, OB-GYN and author of Not Your Granny's Menopause.
- Dr. Dacre Knight, director of the Ehlers-Danlos Clinic at Mayo Clinic.
- Dr. Amy Hessler, neurologist at Universal Neurological Care.
The topics they'll review:
- A one-dose drug shows promise in reducing "bad" cholesterol.
- For the first time in 30 years, the FDA approved an antibiotic to treat urinary tract infections.
- A new study finds the shingles vaccine may lower dementia risk.
- A new blood pressure medication is effective in treating people with hypertension.
- People may not be getting enough of a brain boosting nutrient found in eggs and liver.
- A recently released report shows an influx in women over 40 giving birth.
The host is Dr. Joe Servin, a Jacksonville neurologist.
Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.
