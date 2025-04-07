The body’s paradox: When giving heals and fighting hurts

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, an organ recipient reflects on his battle to overcome a life-threatening illness in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and how the final gift from a stranger granted him a second chance at life.

Program host Dr. Joe Sirven examines the process of organ donation, common misconceptions and how organ donation advances scientific research.

Guests:

Gerry Polcari, liver transplant patient.

Jessica Scheidler Grossberg, public education coordinator at LifeQuest Organ Recovery Services.





Then, a discussion on living with autoimmune disorders.

The National Institutes of Health estimates that about 4.6% of Americans have been diagnosed with at least one autoimmune disease such as lupus, fibromyalgia or rheumatoid arthritis.

Rheumatologist Dr. Julius Birnbaum, author of "Living Well With Autoimmune Diseases," discusses common myths about autoimmune disorders, how diet and stress affect symptoms, and strategies that autoimmune patients can employ to improve their quality of life.

