organ donation

Transplants from both living and deceased organ donors are back on at the Miami Transplant Institute after a partial hiatus of living-donor donations...
On Day Two of the San Francisco Bay Area’s stay-at-home orders in March, Nohemi Jimenez got into her car in San Pablo, California, waved goodbye to her…
NPR's Scott Simon speaks to transplant surgeon Dr. Dorry Segev about why the current system of organ allocation can be a death sentence for some patients.
Blayne Badura thought that he had this kidney disease thing figured out. For two decades, he had worked as a Seminole County Deputy, a job that he loved…
An organization says 10 million Floridians have signed up to donate organs and tissues through its donor registry.Donate Life Florida says Florida's…
For their 23rd wedding anniversary, Cesar Calle gave his wife Monica a kidney.The couple from Weston, Florida, spoke to reporters Tuesday about their Feb.…
So far this year, more than 1 in 4 donations in New England are from people who died after a drug overdose — a much higher rate than in the U.S. overall, though it's not clear why.
Donation after cardiac death involves removing organs minutes after life-support has been stopped for patients who still have at least some brain activity. Is that enough time to make sure a person won't recover?