House panel approves bill to nix Florida's medical cannanis registration fee for veterans

A Florida House committee on Thursday approved a proposal that would waive a $75 annual registration fee for medica marijuana patients who are veterans.

The bill (HB 555) also would require the Department of Health to recertify patients’ eligibility for the medical marijuana program every two years, while annual recertification is now required.

Florida’s medical cannabis program has bloomed since voters approved a 2016 constitutional amendment allowing pot for patients with a broad swath of medical conditions. More than 905,000 patients are enrolled in the program, according to a report posted last week on the Office of Medical Marijuana Use’s website.

The bill, sponsored by Pensacola Republican Alex Andrade and approved unanimously Thursday by the House Health Professions & Programs Subcommittee, lacks a Senate version as the 60-day legislative session passed the midpoint.

