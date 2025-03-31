Trump names Sara Carter as nation's 'drug czar.' She a journalist and Fox correspondent

President Donald Trump has named investigative journalist Sara Carter to be the nation's "drug czar," directing the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

A contributor on Fox News Channel since 2017, Carter has investigated border issues, nation security and crime, and served as a war correspondent in Afghanistan and Iraq.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said Carter has tackled the fentanyl and opioid crises, and has exposed terrorists, drug lords and sex traffickers.

She has never served in government.

"Sara will lead the charge to protect our nation, and save our children from the scourge of drugs," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

She will lead an agency that makes policy recommendations and coordinates programs between agencies on substance use.

The nomination requires Senate confirmation.

In a social media post, Carter said it was “truly an honor” to be part of an administration “committed to putting America first."

"America’s greatest resource is our people and it will be up to each and every one of us to do our part – I promise you I will never stop fighting," Carter wrote.

Carter, 44, has also been on the advisory board of Project Dynamo, a Tampa-based nonprofit that provides assistance and rescues in "disaster areas and global conflict zones."

“Her extraordinary network of trusted sources and deep knowledge of security issues will be a major asset in the nation’s fight against drug trafficking,” Mario Duarte, the organization’s CEO, said in a statement.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.