A free at-home medication disposal program is looking to address opioid overdoses, which have spiked across the country since the coronavirus pandemic…
California will be the first state to create its own line of generic drugs to cope with high drug prices. A new law lets the state outsource manufacturing but control pricing and distribution.
Two fourth-year students at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine, and their faculty mentor, completed a recently-published study that suggests hospitals across Florida would save millions of dollars with the help of syringe exchange programs.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida had the 17th highest rate of drug overdose deaths in the nation in 2017, a 17...
Research scientists say they want to define Alzheimer's by the biological changes it causes in the brain, rather than by symptoms like memory loss.
At a warehouse near Miami International Airport, Adelys Ferro is unpacking boxes and making a checklist of donated medicines for Venezuelans.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is using software to map real-time heroin overdoses.The sheriff’s office said Friday it was the first in the state to…
As an opioid epidemic tightens its grip on towns, cities, counties and states across the country, one Florida law enforcement agency is turning to tech to…
On April 5, Ciera Smith sat in a car parked on the gravel driveway of the Rural Women’s Recovery Program here with a choice to make: go to jail or enter…
The Florida Department of Corrections this week asked a federal judge to reject arguments that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by not…