Red wine in moderation might be good for your heart

The debate over whether red wine is good for you will likely never end. But a new study has found that moderate consumption of red wine could reduce the risk of having a cardiovascular complication.

Researchers from Spain studied just over 1,200 participants with an average age of 68. Of that pool, 685 had experienced a cardiovascular event in the past.

Rather than asking people to self-report their drinking habits, the study used biology to determine consumption levels.

The researchers measured the amount of tartaric acid — a compound almost exclusive to grapes and wine — in the participants' urine to determine how much red wine they drank.

The results showed that drinking between one glass of red wine per week and less than half a glass per day classified as light drinking and reduced the risk of having a cardiovascular complication by 38%.

Those who consumed between half a glass and one glass per day were considered moderate drinkers and saw a 50% reduction in the risk of having a cardiovascular complication.

The study also found a strong association between moderate wine consumption and a lower risk of heart attacks, particularly among men and diabetics.

But there's a catch. Participants with very high levels of tartaric acid, who were likely heavy wine drinkers, did not enjoy the same cardiovascular benefits as the light and moderate drinkers.

The researchers' findings suggest that like most pleasures, red wine is best consumed in moderation, so no need to down the bottle. Still, wine lovers can take a bit of relief, knowing that one 5-ounce glass of red may keep them and their heart happy.

Copyright 2025 WUFT 89.1