Fluoridation forum in Bartow draws Lakeland commissioners' interest

The city of Bartow on Tuesday evening hosted a community forum to discuss removing fluoride from the city’s water supply — a measure Lakeland officials are also considering.

The forum presented experts on two sides of the issue to a packed Bartow Civic Center crowd.

Pro-fluoride: Johnny Johnson is a retired dentist who practiced for decades and is also president of the American Fluoridation Society. He spoke in favor of keeping fluoride in the water.

Johnson presented peer-reviewed research that shows fluoridated water prevents cavities, which can cause pain, infection, sepsis and even death in rare cases, and, he and others have said, is safe in the amounts recommended.

He also maintained that cavities increase when fluoride is removed from a municipality’s drinking water, as a Canadian study showed.

Johnson presented data from studies around the world, showing that IQ scores are not lowered by fluoride consumption and listed multiple organizations that recommend including fluoride in drinking water to prevent cavities, including:

American Academy of Pediatrics

American Dental Association

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

American Medical Association

Academy of General Dentistry

American Dental Hygienists Association

The U.S. Department of Defense

World Health Organization

Kimberly C. Moore / LkldNow Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo spoke in Bartow on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in favor of removing fluoride from all public water systems. lorida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo spoke in Bartow on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in favor of removing fluoride from all public water systems.

Anti-fluoride: Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo spoke for a few minutes but did not present any documentation.

Ladapo cited the view of newly-confirmed U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that fluoride is toxic.

Ashley Malin, who has a doctoral degree in clinical psychology, also argued against fluoride, saying it lowers IQ and causes ADHD, along with a host of other ailments. Malin is a University of Florida assistant professor of epidemiology and psychology.

Malin presented results from a number of journals, saying of one study: “The results support the possibility of an adverse effect of high fluoride exposure on children’s neurodevelopment.”

Malin also cited her own research, which appeared in the journal Environmental Health in 2015: “Parents reported higher rates of medically-diagnosed ADHD in their children in states in which a greater proportion of people receive fluoridated water from public water supplies. The relationship between fluoride exposure and ADHD warrants future study.”

Kimberly C. Moore / LkldNow Lakeland dentist Dr. John Paul spoke in favor of keeping fluoride in water systems in Bartow on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.

Local medical professionals: Two dentists spoke Tuesday evening, one from Bartow, one from Lakeland. Both were in favor of fluoridation.

“I urge you to keep fluoride in your water,” said John Paul of Lakeland, who has practiced for 35 years in Polk County.

“Perhaps my experience will be a benefit,” he told commissioners, who are working to come to a decision.

“Fluoride is not magic — it doesn’t make all the cavities go away.” But, Paul added that he can tell when his patients live in a home with fluoridated water and when they don’t. Those with fluoridated water might come to him with one or two cavities in their entire mouths. Those without fluoride come in with one or two cavities per tooth.

Dr. Geoffrey Rintel, a Lakeland facial surgeon, said fluoridation is one of the most effective public health undertakings and has been shown to be safe and effective.

Rintel said he often has to consult on cases of children with rapid tooth decay, when “extraction is the only course of action. When I look into the parents’ eyes, I see self-blame.”

Bartow commissioners are set to make a decision in the next month. It is not scheduled on a Lakeland City Commission agenda, although commissioners are discussing it.

Public comment: Multiple people from other Florida counties, including Collier and Alachua, spoke in favor of removing fluoride.

Robert Goodman, who spearheaded Polk County’s movement to remove books from public school libraries and is the faith leader of Citizens Defending Freedom, spoke, as did the group’s education coordinator, Pam Luce. Both are against fluoride in water supplies.

“I’m going to advise all of you when you go home” to look at the warning on your toothpaste, Goodman said. “‘If you ingest it, call a doctor immediately’ — that should end the argument right there.”

Lakeland City Commission: Mayor Bill Mutz and City Commissioners Sara Roberts McCarley and Guy LaLonde attended Tuesday night’s meeting in Bartow.

“There is compelling evidence from my perspective to remove the additive from the water, yet I am eager to hear the other commissioners’ perspective at our March 3 meeting before I reach a final conclusion,” Mutz said on Wednesday.

LaLonde said the commissioners have been receiving countless emails providing information on both sides of the issue. “I am meeting with two different obstetricians between today and tomorrow for their insight as well,” he said. “I want to make a well-informed decision.”

Commissioner Mike Musick on Wednesday reiterated his support for removing fluoride. “I stated in our last meeting (when the Lakeland City Commission talked about fluoride in water) that I would be an advocate for removing it, and that opinion has only strengthened based on what I have learned, seen and heard over these last few presentations and in my own research.”

Commissioner Stephanie Madden said she watched the forum, but was at a conference Wednesday with Lakeland Electric in Gainesville. “I am still digesting all of the information ahead of our March City Commission meeting,” she said.

Commissioner Chad McLeod said he had not watched a recording of the forum, nor has he made a decision yet.

Commissioner Bill “Tiger” Read has been having health issues and has not attended the last few City Commission meetings. In the past, he has said he wants fluoride removed from Lakeland’s drinking water.

Roberts McCarley has said in the past that she is open to having a discussion about fluoride in Lakeland. “I’m trying to process everything we heard last night because I see both sides,” she said Wednesday.

Cindy Glover is a reporter for LkldNow, a nonprofit newsroom providing independent local news for Lakeland. Read at LkldNow.com.