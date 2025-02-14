By the numbers: Florida Medicaid enrollment in January 2025

Enrollment decreased slightly in January in Florida’s Medicaid program, according to newly released totals from the Florida Department of Health. Here are monthly enrollment totals over the past year:

February 2024: 4,806,358

March 2024: 4,675,493

April 2024: 4,459,353

May 2024: 4,423,280

June 2024: 4,363,948

July 2024: 4,363,848

August 2024: 4,372,488

September 2024: 4,341,970

October 2024: 4,307,965

November 2024: 4,351,012

December 2024: 4,223,894

January 2025: 4,213,073