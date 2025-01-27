Florida Department of Health in Monroe County appoints a new medical director

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County on Thursday announced that Key West nephrologist Dr. Taweh Beysolow was appointed medical director.

Beysolow, who joined the agency last November., will oversee all Monroe locations and see patients once a week.

A graduate of Dartmouth Medical School, Beysolow is a member of the American Society of Nephrology, American College of Physicians and Florida Medical Association.

“We are very excited to have Dr. Beysolow join our team,” said Carla Fry, the Monroe office's administrator and health officer. “He has a wealth of experience. He is double board certified in internal medicine and nephrology, and as a local provider, he is well known to the community.”

