Bowel movement frequency might be a signal of health status

Your schedule of bowel movements can provide valuable insight into your health. Of course, when we talk schedule, it must be emphasized that no appointment is necessary for this activity.

It turns out that the frequency of those movements might say something about your well-being.

University of Washington scientists say in a new study that the frequency of these daily calls of nature impacts long-term health. Researchers say good health is associated with one to two poops a day.

Visiting the restroom too infrequently, maybe a few times a week for those with constipation, or going too often might pose physiological risks.

Indeed, researchers say one of their goals is to educate clinicians about the potential risks of not paying attention to bowel movement frequency. Many view irregularity as a mere nuisance.

The study collected data from 1,400 volunteers who reported their bathroom schedule and provided blood, genetic, and gut microbiome samples.

Being on either side of what we shall call the movement spectrum has deleterious effects. Constipation can lead the body to produce toxins that could weaken the kidneys. Longer-term diarrhea, on the other hand, threatens liver damage and inflammation. And other dangers lurk beyond.

Being regular as the sunrise is associated with a beneficial fiber-fermenting gut bacterium. People in the zone have a few things in common. They eat their fruits and vegetables. They also drink lots of water. And they exercise.

Now, nobody is saying you need to force it. You’ve got to go when you’ve got to go. But if the train isn’t running on time, have a chat with a doctor.

