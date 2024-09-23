Committee pushing amendment on abortion rights raises another $7.8 million

A political committee leading efforts to pass a proposed constitutional amendment on abortion rights raised more than $7.8 million from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13 and spent more than $11.9 million, according to a newly filed finance report.

The Floridians Protecting Freedom committee brought in $7,839,616 in cash during the period and received $220,091 in in-kind contributions. It spent $11,912,387 and had about $18.6 million in cash on hand as of Sept. 13, according to the report posted Friday on the state Division of Elections website.

Contributions included $5 million from Our American Future Action, a Washington, D.C.-based organization; $1.25 million from Planned Parenthood organizations; and $1 million from Donald Sussman, a Fort Lauderdale investment adviser.

Floridians Protecting Freedom is trying to pass what will appear as Amendment 4 on the November ballot. In part, the proposal says that no “law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider.”