© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Committee pushing amendment on abortion rights raises another $7.8 million

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published September 23, 2024 at 12:02 PM EDT
AP

Contributions to Floridians Protecting Freedom from Sept. 7-13 included $5 million from Our American Future Action, a Washington, D.C.-based organization;, and $1.25 million from Planned Parenthood.

A political committee leading efforts to pass a proposed constitutional amendment on abortion rights raised more than $7.8 million from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13 and spent more than $11.9 million, according to a newly filed finance report.

The Floridians Protecting Freedom committee brought in $7,839,616 in cash during the period and received $220,091 in in-kind contributions. It spent $11,912,387 and had about $18.6 million in cash on hand as of Sept. 13, according to the report posted Friday on the state Division of Elections website.

Contributions included $5 million from Our American Future Action, a Washington, D.C.-based organization; $1.25 million from Planned Parenthood organizations; and $1 million from Donald Sussman, a Fort Lauderdale investment adviser.

Floridians Protecting Freedom is trying to pass what will appear as Amendment 4 on the November ballot. In part, the proposal says that no “law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider.”
Tags
Health News Florida AbortionAmendment 4amendmentconstitutional amendmentsFlorida Constitution2024 elections
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Related Content