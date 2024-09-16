Money flows in to committees on both sides of Florida's abortion amendment

Money is flowing to political committees on both sides of a ballot measure that would enshrine abortion rights in the Florida Constitution.

The Floridians Protecting Freedom committee, which is leading efforts to pass the proposed constitutional amendment, raised $417,410 from Aug. 31 through Sept. 6 and had about $22.68 million on hand, according to a newly filed finance report.

Contributions during the weeklong period included $250,000 from the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida.

Meanwhile, the committee Florida Voters Against Extremism, which is fighting the proposed amendment, raised $208,902 during the period, including $100,000 from the Diocese of Palm Beach.

The proposed amendment, which will appear on the November ballot as Amendment 4, says, in part, that no “law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider.”

The measures requires 60 percent of the vote to pass.

Floridians Protecting Freedom started a drive to pass the amendment last year, after Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislature approved a bill that prevents abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.