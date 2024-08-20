Identifying some common mental health issues in young people

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this week’s episode, we identify some common mental health issues in children and teens.

John Daley, a licensed mental health counselor at Elite DNA Behavioral Health, discusses the early signs of mental illness, treatment options and therapy modalities.

He also delves into effective strategies for helping young people recover from trauma and the importance of support systems.

Then, the latest installment of our caregiver journeys series, which documents stories from the front lines of caretaking.

Kitty Ribar of St. Augustine describes how she and her family provided supplemental care for her mother, who was housed in a nursing home facility for 15 years.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the program host.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Copyright 2024 WJCT News