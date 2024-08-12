Florida is one of the 7 states with most pharmacy closures

Florida is one of seven states that have lost the largest number of retail pharmacies in the United States since 2021.

Tori Marsh directs research at Good Rx, which tracks pharmacy openings and closings nationally - like the CVS pharmacy inside of a Target in South Beach, which closed this year.

"If you regularly go to that CVS in the Target, you’re gonna have to call your doctor and get your prescriptions transferred to another pharmacy," said Marsh. "It’s an adjustment to figure out where you’re gonna fill these medications once your primary pharmacy closes."

In Monroe County, 29% of people live in what’s called a pharmacy desert. That’s when the nearest pharmacy is more than a 15-minute drive.

Companies have blamed closures on declining revenue, be it from falling prescription reimbursement rates, theft or because people are buying front of store items online instead.