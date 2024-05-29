© 2022 Health News Florida



DeSantis signs into law a measure to designate 'rural emergency hospitals'

Health News Florida
Published May 29, 2024
The measure, which was passed unanimously by the state Legislature, will take effect July 1.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed a measure to create a new category of “rural emergency hospitals” that backers say would help ensure health care access in rural areas.

The legislation (SB 644) stems from a federal law that allowed the designation of rural emergency hospitals and made them eligible for Medicare payments. The hospitals are required to be licensed by states, creating a need for the bill.

Under the Florida law, hospitals must provide emergency and observation care and outpatient services that do not exceed a length of stay of 24 hours. They would be exempted from requirements about providing inpatient care and such things as surgical care.

Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.

