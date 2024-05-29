DeSantis signs into law a measure to designate 'rural emergency hospitals'

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed a measure to create a new category of “rural emergency hospitals” that backers say would help ensure health care access in rural areas.

The legislation (SB 644) stems from a federal law that allowed the designation of rural emergency hospitals and made them eligible for Medicare payments. The hospitals are required to be licensed by states, creating a need for the bill.

Under the Florida law, hospitals must provide emergency and observation care and outpatient services that do not exceed a length of stay of 24 hours. They would be exempted from requirements about providing inpatient care and such things as surgical care.

The measure, which was passed unanimously by the state Legislature, will take effect July 1.

Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.