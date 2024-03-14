Health-related bills, a priority of the Senate president, were formally sent to DeSantis

Health care bills that are a priority of Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, were formally sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday after almost unanimously passing the Legislature.

The widest-ranging bill (SB 7016) includes steps to increase the number of doctors in the state and to try to boost access to health care.

The $717 million plan, for example, includes providing money to expand medical residency programs to try to keep more new doctors in Florida.

A companion bill (SB 7018) would provide $50 million for a revolving-loan fund program for health-innovation projects.

Another bill sent to DeSantis (SB 330) would designate four behavioral health teaching hospitals linked to universities. They would be Tampa General Hospital and the University of South Florida; UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville and the University of Florida; UF Health Jacksonville and the University of Florida; and Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami and the University of Miami.

The bill also would allow the state Agency for Health Care Administration to designate additional behavioral health teaching hospitals as of July 1, 2025.

Passidomo, who dubbed the package "Live Healthy," says Floridians need more health care options, as the state continues to grow.

“The comprehensive Live Healthy proposals passed this session will help grow Florida’s health care workforce, increase access and incentivize innovation, so Floridians can have more options and opportunities to live healthy here in the Sunshine State,” she says.

DeSantis has until March 27 to sign, veto or allow the bills to become law without his signature.

