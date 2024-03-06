© 2022 Health News Florida



Florida House backs hospital districts, but time may run out before a Senate vote

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published March 6, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST
Hush Naidoo
/
Unsplash

The measure would create a process for public hospital districts to convert to nonprofit organizations. However, the Senate version hasn't moved through committees and the session ends Friday,

The Florida House on Monday passed a bill that would create a process for public hospital districts to convert to nonprofit organizations and require districts to study the financial feasibility of converting to nonprofits or selling to for-profit companies.

The House voted 82-31 to approve the bill (HB 1421), sponsored by Health & Human Services Chair Randy Fine, R-Brevard County.

But with the annual legislative session scheduled to end Friday, it appears unlikely the bill will pass the Senate. A Senate version (SB 1700) has not moved through committees.

Under current law, districts can sell or lease hospitals to other entities. But Fine has said they cannot convert to non-profit organizations.

The House bill would allow districts, if they choose, to go through a conversion process. Also, it would require all hospital districts to hire consultants to do financial evaluations of possible conversions or sales.
News Service of Florida
News Service of Florida
