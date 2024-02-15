© 2022 Health News Florida



A bill on converting hospital districts to nonprofit status heads to House floor

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida
Published February 15, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST
Building facade of a hospital
Dragon Claws
/
iStock
The measure would require all hospital districts to hire consultants to do financial evaluations of possible conversions or sales.

The measure was approved by the House State Affairs Committee. A Senate version, however, has yet to be heard in a committee.

The full House will get a chance to vote on a bill that would create a process for public hospital districts to convert to nonprofit organizations.

The final House version (CS/HB 1421), sponsored by Rep. Randy Fine, R-Brevard County, was advanced 12-5 by the State Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

The measure establishes a procedure for any of Florida’s independent hospital districts to individually convert into a private nonprofit entity. Under current law, districts can sell or lease hospitals to other entities but cannot convert to nonprofit organizations.

The measure would also require all hospital districts to hire consultants to do financial evaluations of possible conversions or sales by the end of the year.

Although Fine’s bill is ready for the House floor, a Senate version (SB 1700) has yet to be discussed in a committee after introduction on Jan. 11.
Health News Florida 2024 Florida Legislaturehospitalshospital districtshospital industry
Health News Florida
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012.
