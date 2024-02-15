A bill on converting hospital districts to nonprofit status heads to House floor

The full House will get a chance to vote on a bill that would create a process for public hospital districts to convert to nonprofit organizations.

The final House version (CS/HB 1421), sponsored by Rep. Randy Fine, R-Brevard County, was advanced 12-5 by the State Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

The measure establishes a procedure for any of Florida’s independent hospital districts to individually convert into a private nonprofit entity. Under current law, districts can sell or lease hospitals to other entities but cannot convert to nonprofit organizations.

The measure would also require all hospital districts to hire consultants to do financial evaluations of possible conversions or sales by the end of the year.

Although Fine’s bill is ready for the House floor, a Senate version (SB 1700) has yet to be discussed in a committee after introduction on Jan. 11.