ACA final tally shows Florida with 4.2 million enrollees, the most of any state

Health News Florida | By Rick Mayer
Published January 25, 2024 at 9:15 AM EST
A record 21.3 million people signed up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act federal marketplace during the 2024 open enrollment period, according to a final tally announced by CMS.

A record 21.3 million people signed up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act federal marketplace during the 2024 open enrollment period, according to a final tally announced Wednesday.

That includes 4.2 million Floridians, the most of any state and a jump of just under 1 million, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which oversees the marketplaces.

The numbers were boosted by signups in Republican-majority states such as In West Virginia (80.2% increase), Louisiana (75.9%), Ohio (62.2%), Indiana (59.6%) and Tennessee (59.5%), CMS reported. Seven others spiked by 45% or more: Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, South Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Texas.

Nationally, total plan selections included more than 5 million new enrollees and 16 million renewals.

The enrollment period ran from Nov. 1 to Jan. 16 for states using the HealthCare.gov platform. State-based enrollment deadlines vary and continue in four states and Washington, D.C., through January 31.
